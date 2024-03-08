(Bloomberg) -- A jury added $3 billion in punitive damages to a previous multibillion-dollar award in a 21-year legal feud among five brothers from India who have amassed a fortune in diamonds and Los Angeles real estate.

The jurors on Thursday ordered Haresh Jogani to pay his brother Shashikant $1.5 billion, on top of $1.8 billion awarded last week, according to representatives of the plaintiffs. He was ordered to pay two other brothers, Rajesh and Chetan, a combined $1.5 billion in punitive damages, after an initial award of $759 million.

Together with last week’s initial award of more than $2.5 billion, the verdict appears to be among the largest of the decade. The jury also ordered Haresh last week to turn over 76% of a portfolio of approximately 17,000 Southern California apartments, including a portion to another brother, Shailesh. Attorneys for the plaintiffs estimated the real estate awarded to their clients is worth about $4.5 billion, which would bring the total sum of the verdict to about $10 billion.

“The family is elated,” attorney Peter Ross, who represents Chetan and Rajesh Jogani, said in a statement. “They feel the jurors really saw them and heard their stories.”

The trial centered on claims that Haresh had breached longstanding partnerships with his siblings. It stemmed from a 2003 lawsuit that already has been through 18 appeals, generations of lawyers and five judges in Los Angeles Superior Court. Some of the lawyers have compared the epic battle to the fictional Victorian-era probate case that Charles Dickens wrote about in his novel Bleak House. They called Jogani v. Jogani the new Jarndyce v. Jarndyce.

“The final chapter is far from written,” Haresh Jogani’s lawyer Rick Richmond said in a statement. “In addition to eventual appellate review, there are several pending and anticipated trial and post-trial motions that may dramatically alter this verdict.”

The Jogani family, natives of Gujarat, India, built a fortune in the global diamond trade, establishing outposts in Europe, Africa, the Middle East and North America. Shashikant “Shashi” Jogani moved at age 22 in 1969 to California, where he began a solo firm in the gem business and started to build a property portfolio, according to a complaint he filed in 2003.

Exactly how much each brother ultimately gets turns partly on swings in the real estate market. Apartment prices have fallen from their 2022 peak after higher interest rates raised borrowing costs and cut into property values.

It also depends whether they can collect. Judge Susan Bryant-Deason has ordered Haresh Jogani to lock down his assets, according to Steve Friedman, an attorney for Shashikant Jogani, but Haresh didn’t appear in court Thursday, a departure from his presence during most of the five-month trial.

“We were all wondering: Where was Haresh Jogani?” Friedman said.

When asked by the judge if his client was still in the country, Richmond replied affirmatively, Friedman said.

The case is Jogani v. Jogani, BC290553, California Superior Court, Los Angeles County.

