(Bloomberg) -- City National Bank, the Los Angeles-based lender that banks some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, slashed about 100 employees this week following financial losses, management changes and regulatory fines.

The latest job cuts follow a 5% workforce reduction that occurred in the quarter ended Oct. 31. The bank has about 6,200 employees.

“We regularly review our staffing plans and models to ensure they align with our strategic priorities and allow us to best serve our clients and communities,” spokesperson Diana Rodriguez said in an email.

“As a result, we have made the difficult decision to eliminate a targeted number of roles in some parts of the business across City National’s footprint.”

US regional banks have faced significant pressure from the effects of higher interest rates and regulatory demands for larger reserves to protect against writedowns on nonperforming loans, including commercial real estate loans.

City National, known as the “Bank to the Stars” for its celebrity clientele, was acquired by Royal Bank of Canada in 2015 for $5 billion. Since then, City National has tripled its assets to about $100 billion, using RBC’s capital markets and wealth-management franchises to cross-sell to a broader range of clients and getting into the jumbo-mortgage business. But last year RBC had to pump capital into the operation to repair its balance sheet.

In September, RBC named former Fifth Third Bancorp Chief Executive Officer Greg Carmichael as executive chair. He was soon joined by two of his former Fifth Third colleagues: Howard Hammond was named the new CEO, replacing Kelly Coffey, while Chris Doll took over as chief financial officer from John Bai.

City National has also faced regulatory challenges. Last month, the bank agreed to pay a $65 million fine and take corrective measures to strengthen operational-risk management and compliance. The action was taken in response to findings by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency related to the Bank Secrecy Act and anti-money laundering and fair lending rules.

Last year, the bank settled with the US Justice Department for $31 million over redlining allegations. City National was accused of discriminating in its mortgage-lending operations against majority Black and Hispanic neighborhoods in Los Angeles County.

