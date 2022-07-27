(Bloomberg) -- A new $588 million bridge hailed as a colorful beacon of hope for downtown Los Angeles was closed for the fourth night in five as police battled vandalism and dangerous street stunts.

The 6th Street Viaduct, which took six years to build, opened to the public just over two weeks ago, replacing a vintage structure. It connects the Latino neighborhood of Boyle Heights and the Arts District.

Most recently, the bridge reopened Wednesday morning after it was shut to traffic the night before due to illegal parking and people scaling its arches, according to Jeff Lee, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department.

“We hope it remains that way, but we will shut it down if any unruly behavior or lawlessness happens,” Lee said.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the half-mile long bridge was closed for two hours July 22 after a driver crashed into a pickup truck that was stopped in a no-parking zone. Shortly after it reopened, about 200 people arrived for a “street takeover, fireworks and vandalism,” according to the LAPD Central Department, which promised “maximum enforcement” in a post on Twitter.

It closed the next day after daredevils reportedly climbed its arches and backed up traffic, and again on the evening of July 24.

The LAPD has issued over 57 citations on the bridge and impounded six vehicles over the last four days, according to Police Chief Michel Moore. The city has also begun installing speed bumps, as well as temporary safety fences along pedestrian walkways to prevent climbers from going up the bridge’s arches.

Moore said the bridge is meant to be a Los Angeles icon, but it’s become a place where people “try to find their 15 minutes of fame” with an Instagram moment. Videos on social media have shown pedestrians sprinting across the bridge’s arches and one person setting up a barbershop in the middle of the road.

The incidents are “drawing finite resources, limited resources away from more pressing duties to ensure the safety of this location,” Moore said at a briefing.

