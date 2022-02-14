(Bloomberg) -- Los Angeles residents have the bleakest view of any region in California about rising crime rates.

A record 34% of Californians see violence and street crime in their local community as a “big problem” -- up 10 percentage points from a year ago, according to a poll by the nonpartisan Public Policy Institute of California.

The survey found that 41% of respondents in LA view crime as a major worry, the highest in any region of the state. The city saw an almost 12% increase in homicides in 2021, while property infractions and overall violent crime both jumped about 4%.

In 2022, the city had 39 homicides through Feb. 5, compared with 31 in the same period of 2020, according to Los Angeles Police Department figures.

Candidates in LA’s mayoral election this year, including billionaire real estate investor Rick Caruso and Congresswoman Karen Bass, have cited crime as a key priority.

Across the state, African-Americans are the most likely among ethnic groups -- at 45% -- to say that street crime is a big issue where they live, according to the survey.

