(Bloomberg) -- The number of people who died while homeless in Los Angeles County climbed 56% in the first year of the pandemic, with drug overdoses the leading cause of death.

An analysis by the LA County Public Health department showed 1,988 homeless deaths in the 12-month period through March 2021, compared with 1,271 in the year-earlier period.

“The first year of the Covid-19 pandemic coincided with a steeper increase in people experiencing homeless deaths than had been seen in previous years in LA County,” the report said.

The biggest jump in those deaths was due to drug overdoses, which increased by 78% from the pre- to post-pandemic year to 715, according to the report. Of specific concern was the deadliness of fentanyl, which rose to 45% of overdose deaths from 27% previously. The use of methamphetamine was to blame for the highest proportion of drug-related deaths during both years, the report said.

Covid-19 was associated with the deaths of 179 homeless people in the 2020-21 period, and the third-leading cause of death after heart disease, which killed 309.

Officials were unable to determine the mortality rates because the point-in-time homeless census for 2021 was cancelled due to the pandemic. The results of the 2022 count conducted in February will be released in the coming months. Los Angeles County, the nation’s largest with a population of 10 million, had more than 66,000 homeless people in 2020, one of the biggest of any U.S. region.

