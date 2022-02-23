(Bloomberg) -- The Los Angeles City Council approved a proposal to cut the speed limit by 5 miles per hour on more than 177 miles (285 kilometers) of city streets to reduce traffic deaths.

The proposal, initiated by the city’s Transportation Committee, is in line with a state law approved last year that aims to give local governments more control over setting speed limits, engineering streets and enacting other road-safety measures. LA Mayor Eric Garcetti -- who has set a goal of eliminating all local traffic deaths by 2025 -- needs to sign off on the ordinance before it takes effect.

In 2021, about 294 people in Los Angeles died in collisions, a 22% increase from a year earlier, according to Chief of Police Michael Moore.

