LA to Cut Speed Limit by 5 MPH After 22% Increase in Deaths
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The Los Angeles City Council approved a proposal to cut the speed limit by 5 miles per hour on more than 177 miles (285 kilometers) of city streets to reduce traffic deaths.
The proposal, initiated by the city’s Transportation Committee, is in line with a state law approved last year that aims to give local governments more control over setting speed limits, engineering streets and enacting other road-safety measures. LA Mayor Eric Garcetti -- who has set a goal of eliminating all local traffic deaths by 2025 -- needs to sign off on the ordinance before it takes effect.
In 2021, about 294 people in Los Angeles died in collisions, a 22% increase from a year earlier, according to Chief of Police Michael Moore.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
