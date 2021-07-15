(Bloomberg) -- Los Angeles County told its residents they must wear masks indoors -- even the vaccinated -- following a surge in Covid-19 cases and the spread of the highly contagious delta variant.

The county of 10 million people added more than 1,000 new cases for a seventh straight day, with the transmission rate reaching close to a “high” level after hitting a “substantial” pace in a short period of time, Muntu Davis, the county’s health officer, said in a briefing.

“We have to get these numbers down,” he said. “Masking by all makes it a lot easier for this to happen. And it adds that layer of protection for fully vaccinated people.”

The restriction -- set to take effect at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday -- comes just one month after the county, along with the rest of California, lifted masking and social-distancing restrictions as cases eased. More curbs may follow if the infection rate accelerates.

“Anything is on the table, if things continue to get worse,” Davis said.

The new policy makes it easier for businesses to impose the use of masks where vaccination status isn’t verified, he said. While the concern isn’t on fully vaccinated individuals, having a universal masking policy levels the playing field, he said.

The number of infections exceeded 1,500 Thursday, he said, a level not seen since early March.

