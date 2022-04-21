LA Will Still Require Masks for Commuters on Public Transit

(Bloomberg) -- America’s biggest county will be requiring commuters to keep their masks on.

Following the lifting of a federal mandate for masks in public transit, Los Angeles County is issuing an order that will require face coverings on its trains, buses, taxis and ride-shares. Masking will also be mandatory at indoor transportation hubs such as airports, seaports, bus and train terminals.

“Public Health will reassess the indoor masking requirement when Covid-19 community transmission in Los Angeles County drops to the moderate level,” the department said in a statement Thursday.

The county added 2,123 new cases, bringing the total to 2.9 million -- or about three in every 10 people in the greater LA area.

LA joins some cities and metropolitan areas across the U.S. where transit agencies are clambering to review their masking requirements after a federal judge struck down the mandate for such coverings on planes, trains and other modes of public transportation.

New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the largest mass-transit provider in the U.S., is still requiring masks despite the federal mandate being lifted, while Amtrak is removing its mask mandate for passengers and employees.

