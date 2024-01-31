The CEO of a diamond company says consumers have “shaken off a stigma” associated with diamonds grown in laboratory settings.

“People are realizing this is, in fact, a diamond,” Jean Dousset, CEO and founder of Jean Dousset, Lab Diamond Jewelry Designer, told BNN Bloomberg in an interview.

Dousset said the stigma was based largely on two factors, including perceptions that lab-grown diamonds are not real diamonds, as well as visual differences between lab diamonds and natural diamonds.

Now, he said even people who have been in the industry for years are unable to visually differentiate lab diamonds from natural diamonds.

“It has the beauty and the mystique of diamond that no longer has sort of the tenuous, tension-filled purchasing cycle that people used to experience when committing to such huge amounts of money to buy a natural diamond.”

For the full interview with Dousset, click the video at the top of this article.