(Bloomberg) -- Lab-grown chicken passed the first hurdle needed to bring the product to US supermarkets and dinner tables.

The US Food & Drug Administration has for the first time given the green light to meat grown from cells. The regulator indicated Wednesday that the cultivated chicken product by Californian startup Upside Foods is safe to eat.

“Advancements in cell culture technology are enabling food developers to use animal cells obtained from livestock, poultry, and seafood in the production of food, with these products expected to be ready for the U.S. market in the near future,” the FDA said. It added that it’s ready to work with additional firms developing cultured meat to ensure their products are “safe and lawful.”

It’s already possible to purchase some types of lab-grown meat in the world. Two years ago, Singapore became the first nation to approve the sale of cultivated meat -- a chicken nugget product made by Eat Just Inc.

Finessing the technology and getting the cost to an affordable level is a key hurdle in turning cell-based meat into a mass consumer product. Nevertheless, many startups including Israel’s Aleph Farms and Singapore’s Shiok Meats are trying to get their products to market soon, as consumers increasingly seek out alternative proteins due in part to health and environmental concerns.

While Upside Foods’ chicken is cleared for human consumption, it’s not approved to be sold. The product still needs to meet other requirements from the FDA and the US Department of Agriculture before it can enter the market.

