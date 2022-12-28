(Bloomberg) -- As New Yorkers line up for blocks for Covid-19 tests amid the Omicron surge, the state attorney general is taking aim at one private lab that promises fast results for a stiff price.

ClearMD Solutions, a private lab offering rush PCR testing in New York City, was slammed by state Attorney General Letitia James over missed deadlines and told to give full refunds to those who didn’t get their results in time.

According to its website, which the boasts that the lab provides “the fastest tests in NYC,” ClearMD charges $150 for next-day results and $389 for results within four hours. There is no charge for a test with results returning in 48 hours.

“ClearMD Solutions has been charging New Yorkers hundreds of dollars for expedited test results but has repeatedly failed to deliver on that promise,” James said. “With COVID-19 positivity rates skyrocketing due to Omicron and New Yorkers gathering with loved ones for the holidays, companies need to stay true to their word and provide COVID-19 test results in the timeframes they are promising.”

The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. According to its website, ClearMD offers 50% refunds for results that are late by 12 hours or less and full refunds for results that are more than 12 hours late.

James said the company should immediately update its website, as well as signs at its locations in Manhattan and Queens, to give people a more accurate estimate of how long they will have to wait. It should also contact customers waiting for results and give them updates on when they can expect to receive them.

Like other testing companies, ClearMD is offers free or low-cost testing to those with insurance but charges higher fees for rush services.

