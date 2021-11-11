(Bloomberg) -- Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings is in talks to combine some of its assets with Syneos Health Inc., according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The companies are discussing a deal in which part of Labcorp’s Covance clinical research division would merge with Syneos, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

The people said the companies are discussing structuring the deal as a so-called Reverse Morris Trust, which provides tax benefits by spinning off an asset before it’s combined. The people said Syneos’s management would run the merged company, although its leadership would include executives from Covance, which has changed its name to Labcorp Drug Development.

The talks are ongoing and there’s no certainty they will lead to a transaction, the people said. The structure of a deal could also still change, they said.

Representatives for Syneos, which has a market value of more than $10 billion, didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment outside regular business hours. A spokesperson for Labcorp declined to comment.

Labcorp said in March that it was running a review of the company’s structure and capital allocation because it felt the stock was undervalued. Shares of Labcorp have risen 41% this year, giving the company a market value of more than $27 billion.

