(Bloomberg) -- Labcorp shares fell the most intraday since late 2020 after the company reported first-quarter sales results that fell short of expectations, citing a drop in virus testing.

Covid-19 diagnostic and antibody testing declined by almost 10% in the quarter, Labcorp said, despite the recent omicron wave driving cases higher. The lab giant now expects that Covid testing will decline by as much as 70% this year, while the company’s base business will grow as much as 10%, Chief Financial Officer Glenn Eisenberg said Thursday on a call with investors.

Projecting demand for virus testing has long been a major challenge for diagnostics companies. While laboratory Covid testing has long been a mainstay of the pandemic response, buoying Labcorp and other providers’ profits, other technologies such as at-home antigen testing have become more widely used in recent months.

The company was processing about 70,000 Covid lab tests a day in the quarter, rates that “have since declined, and we expect that decline to continue for the remainder of the year,” Chief Executive Officer Adam Schechter said.

That guidance incorporates a number of variables, including the possibility that testing could increase again in November during flu season, and that the company may not be getting paid as much for virus testing by that point in time, executives said.

Labcorp dropped as much as 8.3% as of 11:34 a.m. in New York, their biggest intraday loss since Nov. 9, 2020.

