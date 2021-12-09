(Bloomberg) -- Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings announced a $2.5 billion buyback and said it will offer shareholders a dividend starting in the second quarter.

The moves follow the conclusion of the company’s review of its structure and capital allocation strategy, which began in March after pressure from activist Jana Partners. LabCorp said in a statement Thursday that it considered a wide range of options and held “extensive” talks with third parties but ultimately decided to keep the current structure.

Investors may be disappointed that the review didn’t lead to a merger or acquisition after speculation last month that LabCorp could combine its clinical research division with Syneos Health Inc. Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Jonathan Palmer said “the lack of a deal could be viewed negatively” despite the new “new shareholder-friendly capital-deployment strategy.”

The Burlington, North Carolina-company is repurchasing shares and targeting a dividend payout ratio of 15% to 20% of adjusted earnings. The buyback, which includes $1 billion repurchased under an accelerated plan, represents almost 9% of LabCorp’s market value.

Shares of LabCorp fell 2.6% at 9:37 a.m. in New York. The stock had gained 46% this year through Wednesday’s close.

(Adds analyst comment in third paragraph, updates shares in fifth.)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.