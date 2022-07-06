(Bloomberg) -- Labcorp will offer testing for monkeypox, part of the Biden administration’s effort to make diagnosis more widely available as the virus spreads across the US and the world.

The company will begin testing for the disease Wednesday. Its test detects the presence of genetic material from the virus and was developed by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, North Carolina-based Labcorp said in a statement. The company aims to raise its capacity to 10,000 tests a week, doubling the current level now available through CDC.

The US has reported the fifth most monkeypox cases worldwide, with 559 as of July 5. Infections are highest in California, New York and Florida, according to the CDC. The Biden administration said last month it planned to expand testing to five of the nation’s largest commercial laboratories, broadening its effort beyond government facilities in an effort to address rising cases.

“We will initially perform all monkeypox testing in our main North Carolina lab and have the capacity to expand to other locations nationwide should the need arise,” said Brian Caveney, Labcorp’s chief medical officer said in the statement.

Insurance coverage for testing hasn’t yet been determined, according to a Labcorp spokesperson. Shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, as the company is formally known, rose 0.6% as of 11:46 a.m. in New York.

Originally transmitted from animals to humans, monkeypox has caused outbreaks across dozens of countries this past year, with most cases concentrated in Europe. The virus belongs to the same group as smallpox, but is less contagious with milder symptoms. The fatality rate for monkeypox is currently between 3% to 6%, according to the World Health Organization.

