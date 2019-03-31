(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s main opposition Labor Party says it will curb emissions by the nation’s 250 biggest industrial polluters and set a target for electric vehicle sales if it wins elections next month.

With climate and energy policy shaping up to be a major issue for voters, Labor leader Bill Shorten unveiled a string of proposals Monday, seeking to steal the limelight from Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government as it prepares to unveil the federal budget tomorrow.

A Labor government would extend the existing pollution cap known as the safeguard mechanism to a threshold of 25,000 tonnes of direct carbon pollution annually, according to a statement. The agricultural sector and electricity generation won’t be covered by the expanded mechanism.

Businesses will be able to earn credits for beating their target, which they can sell or carry over to meet their future pollution cap. Emissions intensive, trade-exposed industries such as steel, aluminium and cement will get tailored treatment in recognition of their challenges in reducing pollution while remaining competitive.

Australia is heading for a federal election in May, with Labor currently ahead in the polls. The party is pledging much deeper emission cuts than the government and a major spending boost for clean energy projects. A decade of political dithering and climate policy missteps have set Australia’s patchwork power system adrift, ratcheting up manufacturing costs and hurting consumers with steep hikes in electricity prices and increased risk of blackouts.

If it wins office, Labor said it would also:

Allow businesses that emit more than their baseline to purchase offsets internationally, or potentially from the electricity sector

Boost the offset supply by revitalizing the Carbon Farming Initiative

Abolish the government’s Emission Reduction Fund

Target 50 percent of new car sales to be electric vehicles by 2030 and ensure the government fleet reaches that goal by 2025

Allow companies an upfront tax deduction to purchase electric vehicles for business purposes

Require all road upgrades funded by the federal government to have electric vehicle charging stations

Strengthen vehicle emissions standards to bring Australian cars in line with the U.S., but not as stringent as the European Union

