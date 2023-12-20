(Bloomberg) -- Hospitals are seeing relief on the labor front, a development that could hasten the sector’s tentative steps to recovery, according to Fitch Ratings.

In recent months, average hourly earnings growth has been “relatively flat” and vacancies are shrinking, analysts Richard Park, Kevin Holloran and Mark Pascaris wrote in a note Wednesday. Yet the landscape for hiring remains “hypercompetitive,” thanks to the rising cost of living and the departure of skilled labor from the workforce.

Hospitals were forced to turn to expensive outside help early in the pandemic, as nurses and other workers left the field. Since then, striking workers have scored significant wage gains at major systems including Kaiser Permanente this year. Continued unrest could jeopardize relief, analysts said.

Uncertainty around labor, which constitutes at least half of hospitals’ expenses, prompted Fitch and S&P Global Ratings to maintain their negative outlook on the sector for next year. Moody’s Investors Service upgraded its forecast to stable last month.

“Managing salary, wages and benefits is the single most meaningful differentiator between operational success and failure in the current environment,” Fitch wrote.

Fitch traced a similar trend for senior living facilities in a separate report out Wednesday, with wage growth easing and improved occupancy at life-plan communities, which bridge different levels of care.

But staffing is still tough, analysts Park Margaret Johnson and Gary Sokolow wrote. “The tight labor market continues to be in favor of workers in search of higher wages and better work environments,” they said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.