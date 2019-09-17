(Bloomberg) -- Employers are shelling out an average of $53.65 per hour for a worker in San Jose. This is almost twice as much as in Miami.

That’s according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data for private industry workers in 15 selected metropolitan areas.

Total compensation costs in March 2019 for private industry workers ranged from $28.48 per hour in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Port St. Lucie, FL area to $53.65 per hour in the San Jose-San Francisco-Oakland, CA metro area. These figures include benefits costs.

Since the end of the recession in 2009, employee compensation costs have increased by more than 40% in Phoenix and San Jose. Costs for firms in the Washington D.C. and Detroit areas increased less than 10%.

Among the 15 selected areas, San Jose ranked first both in 2019 and 2009. New York moved to second from third; Seattle jumped to third from sixth, Boston dropped to fourth from second and Houston moved into the top five from eighth in 2009.

Employers in San Jose now pay $15.37 more per hour compared to a decade earlier. On a daily basis, this means an additional $123 expense per worker for firms -- five times the increase employers in Miami have faced since 2009.

