(Bloomberg) -- A pre-Labor Day flurry of data last week indicated the US job market is shifting to a lower gear but still capable of delivering enough fuel to keep the economy from sputtering.

Friday’s jobs report showed a 187,000 increase in August employment after downward revisions in the prior two months. Earnings growth cooled, but workers were also able to put in longer hours. More people entered the labor force too, helping bring supply and demand into better balance.

“These were good numbers,” former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said on Bloomberg Television’s Wall Street Week with David Westin. “I still think the road to a soft landing is a very difficult one, but this was a step down that road.”

Here’s a look under the hood of the jobs report and other labor-market data from this past week:

While the jobs report showed the smallest monthly advance in hourly earnings since February of last year, wages aren’t the only determinant of aggregate spending potential in the economy.

The index of aggregate weekly payrolls — which combines the length of the workweek, wages and the number of people on private-sector payrolls — advanced at an annualized 7.2% pace over the last three months, the fastest since November.

“This is a proxy for nominal GDP and indicates conditions are still quite strong,” Neil Dutta, head of economics at Renaissance Macro Research LLC, said in a note. “It is hard to see the Fed hitting its 2% inflation objective with aggregate incomes running this strong.”

Hiring Broadens

While job gains since February have been concentrated in fewer industries, the August figures surprised by showing a broadening in hiring. Payrolls in manufacturing, which has been bogged down by an inventory correction and tepid global demand, increased the most since October. The construction industry also continued to add workers.

Fewer Vacancies

At the same time, figures earlier last week showed hiring appetites are easing. The number of open positions across industries and government agencies, while still elevated, fell in July. For every person who is unemployed and looking for work, there are 1.5 job openings.

That ratio and a decline in the number of persons who voluntarily left their jobs — both closely followed by economists and Federal Reserve officials to gauge potential inflationary pressures — suggest labor-market conditions are easing. The quits rate, which reflects job quitters as a share of total employment, dropped to 2.3% — the lowest since the start of 2021.

Fewer vacancies and a prime-age labor force participation rate that matched a 21-year high in August are helping bring the job market into better balance. That’s good news for a Fed looking to vanquish inflation.

Consumers’ Views

American consumers are feeling the shift as well, a Conference Board survey showed last week. More than 14% of respondents, the most in more than two years, said jobs were hard to get in August. The share indicating they were plentiful dipped to the lowest since April 2021.

The so-called labor differential, or the share saying jobs are plentiful minus that indicating employment is more difficult to find, retreated to the lowest level since 2018 when the pandemic and subsequent recovery period are excluded. A dimmer view of the job market and high prices explained the biggest slide in consumer confidence in two years.

Wages Moderate

Meanwhile, by one measure, Americans are still seeing big upward adjustments in their paychecks — just not to the extent they were a year ago. Workers changing jobs for better pay saw their wages rise 9.5% in August from the same month last year, according to ADP Research Institute — a hefty increase yet the smallest gain since June 2021. Those staying at their jobs received an almost 6% annual bump in pay.

Mapping Unemployment

Finally, a look at state-level labor markets shows the lowest jobless rates are concentrated in the Midwest and Mountain regions of the country, though other areas have improved as well.

Unemployment rates in 16 US states either fell to or matched record lows in July. At 1.7%, New Hampshire registered the lowest rate, followed by 1.8% rates in Maryland and Vermont. Nevada (5.3%) and California (4.6%) had the highest jobless rates.

