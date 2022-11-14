(Bloomberg) -- Chronic labor shortages have shrunk the growth potential of the UK economy and punched a huge hole in the public finances, the Office for Budget Responsibility will reveal in its forecasts on Thursday.

The independent fiscal watchdog will say that elevated inactivity levels are now a cost to everyone in the UK, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 600,000 people have dropped out of the workforce. Relative to pre-Covid trends, over a million people are missing. The shortages have left businesses scrambling for staff and in some cases reducing hours.

Much of the estimated £55 billion ($65 billion) fiscal hole that Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt needs to fill in his Autumn Statement will reflect reduced growth capacity as a result of the labor squeeze, which is fueling inflation by forcing companies to hike pay rates.

Sanjay Raja, senior economist at Deutsche Bank, expects the OBR to cut its estimate of potential growth, the rate the economy can sustain without stoking inflation, from 1.75% to between 1.25% and 1.5%.

“The OBR previously had much stronger labor growth and productivity assumptions,” he said. “This time, the hit to labor supply will mean they downgrade potential growth.”

That alone would imply extra borrowing of up to £40 billion a year by 2027, according to Bloomberg calculations using the OBR’s rule-of-thumb equations. Higher interest could add a further £30 billion, according to Bloomberg Economics.

Deutsche estimates that it means borrowing would be closer to £100 billion than the £31.6 billion forecast by the OBR in March if Hunt took no action. The chancellor will seek to plug over half the gap with tax rises and spending cuts.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“While it is all but certain the OBR will predict a recession in the near term, reports that Hunt is looking for between £50 and £60 billion of savings suggest the fiscal watchdog has also become gloomier on the economy’s longer-term prospects.”

--Dan Hanson, Bloomberg Economics. Click for the Preview

The downgrade to potential growth reflects pessimism about both productivity, which has risen at an anemic pace since the 2008 financial crisis, and future labor supply. Former Prime Minister Liz Truss set a target of raising potential growth to 2.5%, the rate that prevailed before the crisis.

Earlier this month, the Bank of England lowered its own estimate of potential growth from around 1% to just 0.75% to reflect tight labor markets.

It predicts that the proportion of the population who are in work or actively looking for a job will drop to 62.8% this year, a rate not seen since for 20 years. In March, the OBR estimated the long-term trend would be 63.4%.

Applying the BOE’s forecast to the OBR would equate to a permanent loss of 350,000 workers today, almost 30% of the current number of unfilled job vacancies.

The UK is unique among major advanced economies in that employment levels are still 300,000 lower than before the pandemic. Employment in other Group of Seven nations has fully recovered.

Speaking to Bloomberg TV, Michael Saunders, a BOE rate setter until August this year, said the bank’s latest forecasts imply that “the economy’s potential output has fallen outright since 2019 and will grow will by less than 1% a year.”

He said one of the biggest challenges is “fixing this worrying rise in long-term sickness that has been reducing the workforce so much.” About 380,000 of the 630,000 increase in inactivity since 2019 has been among the long-term sick, with conditions ranging from long Covid symptoms to anxiety and depression.

Speaking on Sunday, Hunt said he would confront the surge in inactivity. “We need to understand why that is, because that’s creating constraints for businesses. That’s absolutely something I’ll be talking about on Thursday,” he said.

The CBI employers group has urged the government to relax post-Brexit migration rules to ease job shortages that are particularly acute in sectors such as hospitality. The OBR has said more foreign workers would improve economic potential.

Saunders said Britain is condemned to low growth in living standards and hard fiscal choices unless the problem is resolved.

“Getting higher potential growth is the big economic challenge of the next few years.”

