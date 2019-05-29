(Bloomberg) -- Senior executives from the Public Investment Corp.’s two biggest trade union contributors are set to be appointed to the interim board of fund manager that’s being investigated over allegations of wrongdoing.

Ivan Fredericks, the general manager of the Public Servants Association, and Mugwena Maluleke, the general secretary of the South African Democratic Teachers Union, could be appointed to the 2 trillion rand ($135 billion) fund manager as early as this week, according to union officials. Union members pensions go to the Government Employees Pension Fund, which then has the PIC manage the funds on its behalf.

The National Education Health & Allied Workers Union will also have a board member, but haven’t decided who, said deputy general secretary December Mavuso. The appointments would mark the first time the PIC has union representatives on its board.

The PIC’s current board offered to resign in February as testimony at a judicial inquiry brought to light a string of questionable investment decisions. The fund manager is on its third chief executive officer in six months.

In a break with tradition, the new board, which will serve until the commission releases its findings, won’t be chaired by the deputy finance minister, according to Tahir Maepa, the PSA’s deputy general manager for members affairs, who cited conversations he’s had with the minister. The treasury, which is overseen by the finance minister, didn’t immediately respond to emailed queries.

South Africa’s cabinet has been dissolved following the May 8 election and President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce his new cabinet imminently. Tito Mboweni is likely to be reappointed as finance minister, people familiar with the situation have said.

The PSA has 240,000 members, making it the biggest contributor by members to funds that ultimately flow to the PIC. Sadtu has about 230,000 members and Nehawu about 194,000.

