(Bloomberg) -- Keir Starmer’s Labour Party has recently approached UK business leaders across a range of sectors asking them to formally endorse the party ahead of a general election expected later this year, people familiar with the matter said.

Britain’s main opposition party plans to publish a series of letters signed by executives backing Starmer to be the UK’s next prime minister, in an effort to convince voters the country’s economy is safe in its hands, according to the people, who requested anonymity discussing electoral tactics.

The initiative shows how Labour is looking for a return on the past four years of outreach as Starmer and would-be Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves engaged executives with smoked-salmon breakfasts and one-on-one meetings.

Labour already enjoys a large lead in national polls over Rishi Sunak’s ruling Conservatives, and its efforts to woo business are part of Starmer’s plan to appeal to a swath of middle England by distancing himself from the left-wing policies of his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn and stealing the Tories’ claim to be the natural party of business.

The letters, which could be placed as stories in national newspapers during the campaign, would seek to show company bosses extolling the business credentials of Starmer’s Labour. Sunak must hold an election by the end of January 2025, and some latest polls have given Labour a lead of more than 20 points.

Such letters are a classic campaign tactic often deployed by political parties ahead of public votes. The missives have in fact been drafted by Labour officials and sent to large numbers of firms, with the aim of gathering as many signatures as possible.

One such letter sent to tech executives and seen by Bloomberg, asked them to sign a message to voters stating: “We ask that you also provide your support and vote for the Labour Party in this year’s general election so that the tech sector can flourish.”

“The Labour Party’s platform aligns with our own belief in the transformative power of technology to drive societal advancements, reduce inequality and create opportunities for all,” the draft text reads.

It leaves a space at the bottom for the bosses to sign: “Sincerely, [Your Name], [Your Title], [Your Company].”

A spokesman for Labour declined to comment.

The move echoes a last-ditch effort by the Remain campaign in the Brexit referendum to convince Britons not to vote to leave the European Union. The day before that vote in June 2016, the Times newspaper published a letter signed by more than 1,200 business leaders, including the bosses of 50 FTSE 100 firms, arguing the UK should remain in the bloc. In the event, the UK voted to leave the EU by a margin of 52%-48%.

Labour will be hoping corporate Britain proves more persuasive this time.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.