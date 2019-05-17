(Bloomberg) -- Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said talks with the government aimed at finding a Brexit compromise had gone "as far as they can," all but killing off any chance U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May had of getting her Brexit deal through Parliament.

Corbyn left the door slightly open to a compromise -- but only if May makes "significant changes," he said in a statement.

May reached out to Labour in a last-ditch effort to get her unpopular Brexit deal approved. But six weeks of talks yielded little progress and Labour was increasingly mistrustful that a future Conservative leader would stand by any promises May made.

A timeline has now been set on May’s departure, making it clear that it will be her successor that delivers Brexit.

"The position of the government has become ever more unstable and its authority eroded,” Corbyn said, undermining confidence in the “government’s ability to deliver any compromise agreement.”

