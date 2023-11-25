(Bloomberg) -- The opposition Labour Party denied a Telegraph report that leader Keir Starmer is considering further watering down his party’s £28 billion green borrowing pledge, according to the Press Association.

A Labour Party spokesperson told the newswire the claims were “categorically untrue,” saying all policies would be subject to Labour’s fiscal rules but that its position on the green prosperity plan remained “unchanged.”

The Telegraph, citing a Labour source it didn’t identify, reported that Starmer faced pressure to reduce the cost and impact of the so-called green prosperity fund.

The fund would see Labour borrow billions to invest in environmental jobs and industries, but the person said some party members saw it as potentially damaging to Labour’s aim to get debt falling as a share of national income after five years.

“The fiscal rule matters more, and that will dictate how much is in the green prosperity fund,” the person told the Telegraph.

The report would have added to earlier row-backs on the green prosperity fund. Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves was forced to scale back the party’s plans in June, saying that rather than committing £28 billion ($35.3 billion) every year for five years from the start of a Labour term in office, the policy would ramp up by the middle of Parliament.

The BBC separately reported that a senior Labour source suggested the £28 billion figure may not be reached at all due to the current state of the UK’s public finances, but Labour stressed this was not the case.

“Labour will ramp up investment in jobs and energy independence through our green prosperity plan to a total of £28 billion a year as planned in the second half of the parliament,” the Labour spokesperson told the Press Association.

