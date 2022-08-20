(Bloomberg) -- The Labour Party has surged to its biggest lead over the Conservatives in almost a decade, a YouGov poll for the Times showed, underlining the challenges facing whoever takes over from Boris Johnson as UK prime minister next month.

Keir Starmer’s party has the backing of 43% of voters, 15 points ahead of the Tories and the widest gap since 2013.

In a column published late Friday for the Times, which is backing Rishi Sunak for the premiership, Michael Gove said he’s supporting the former chancellor because the campaign by front-runner Liz Truss has been a “holiday from reality.”

Gove, a former education secretary who was fired by Johnson last month, said Truss’s proposal for tax cuts to revive the economy would only benefit the rich.

“I cannot see how safeguarding the stock options of FTSE 100 executives should ever take precedence over supporting the poorest in our society,” he wrote.

