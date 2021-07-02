(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. opposition Labour Party dented Boris Johnson’s electoral surge in northern England, unexpectedly holding a key parliamentary seat with a poll victory likely to provide some respite for leader Keir Starmer.

Labour won Thursday’s special election in Batley and Spen, held by the party since 1997, by 323 votes with a count of 13,296, the Press Association said.

Although Batley and Spen is part of the “Red Wall” of northern districts Labour considers its traditional heartlands, the result goes against recent political trends. Johnson’s party has been making in-roads and Labour lost Hartlepool, another former stronghold, to the Tories just last month.

That raised the stakes for the Batley and Spen election, with Starmer facing growing questions about whether he can lead the party back to power. The next general election is due in 2024 but could be held earlier.

Gloomy Labour Loses Hope as Boris Johnson Upends U.K. Politics

His spokesman insisted Wednesday Starmer would not resign if Labour lost, but there have been newspapers reports of potential rivals assessing colleagues’ support for a leadership challenge. A YouGov poll found 41% of Labour members would want Starmer to step aside unless the party won.

Speculation was so rife that even Starmer’s deputy, Angela Rayner, tweeted that reports she is canvassing support for a leadership bid were “news to me.” Any candidate would need support from 40 Labour MPs to challenge Starmer.

Tory Setback

For Johnson, the result is a second setback in as many weeks, after the Liberal Democrats shocked the Conservatives by winning a special election in Chesham and Amersham. The seat had been held by the Tories since 1974.

Despite Britain recording more than 128,000 deaths in the pandemic -- the highest toll in Europe -- Johnson and his party are enjoying a bounce in national polls due to a vaccination program that has put the nation on track to end Covid-19 restrictions next month. Recent polls also showed the party on course to take the Batley and Spen seat.

But the Tories have also been beset by scandals including the resignation last week of former Health Secretary Matt Hancock, after he was caught embracing an aide in his office in breach of social-distancing rules he helped design.

“The Labour win shows that the Tory hope of demolishing the Red Wall is more complicated than they thought,” said Mark Wickham-Jones, a political science professor at the University of Bristol focusing on the Labour Party. “It also shows that the electorate is volatile and doesn’t always follow the national narrative.”

The Batley and Spen election, which was triggered when the incumbent MP became a regional mayor, was marred by tensions. Just five years after Labour MP Jo Cox was murdered by a right-wing extremist in the district ahead of the Brexit referendum, one senior Labour official said it had been one of the most hateful by-elections in recent history.

Kim Leadbeater, Cox’s sister, is now Labour’s MP but she faced abuse over the party’s approach to gay rights and Palestine during the campaign. Starmer blamed that on the “poisonous politics” of George Galloway, a former Labour MP who was expelled in 2003, and whose Workers Party targeted disaffected Labour voters. Galloway has rejected the allegations.

