(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Rishi Sunak suggested he plans to call a UK general election in the fall, as he sought to silence growing calls from opposition parties for a vote in May.

“My working assumption is we’ll have a general election in the second half of this year, and in the meantime I’ve got lots that I want to get on with,” Sunak told broadcasters on Thursday. Even so, he declined to rule out going to the polls in the spring, meaning speculation is likely to continue in Westminster — especially if the poll picture improves for the governing Conservative Party.

In theory, Sunak can hold an election as late as January 2025, but most political observers expect a it in the fall. In recent weeks, speculation began to build about a national vote coinciding with local elections May 2, after Sunak opted to hold a budget earlier than usual that is widely expected to include tax cuts.

Trailing the Labour Party by about 20 points in national surveys, Sunak is trying to calculate the best time to appeal to voters to extend the Tories’ 14 years in office. The economy is likely to be central to that pitch, and forecasts by Bloomberg Economics on Thursday suggest the UK is set for a spring boost as inflation falls below the 2% target and the Bank of England cuts interest rates.

That could give Sunak and Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt more room to cut taxes in the March budget. A later election would give those tax cuts longer to be felt by voters.

The prime minister — also a former chancellor — is trying to present himself as a sound steward of the economy after he helped restore a degree of stability following former premier Liz Truss’s disastrous seven-week premiership in 2022. A year ago, Sunak unveiled core promises including to halve inflation, bring down the national debt, and grow the economy.

But so far he’s only succeeded in delivering the inflation goal.

Meanwhile, Labour leader Keir Starmer pledged to put the economy at the heart of his election campaign, saying his party had “turned the tables” on the Tories who he accused of “driving down” wages and security for working people. He warned Sunak’s Conservative government that “what used to be their strength is now their weakness.”

“We don’t just expect an election on the economy; we want an election on the economy,” Starmer said in a speech in Bristol, southwest England. “We’re ready for that fight.”

Starmer said the Conservatives liked to “boast” about tax cuts but had raised taxes higher than any time since World War II. Answering questions from reporters later, he did not deny reports that he and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves were considering tax cuts but said the priority was to grow the economy first. He referred to Truss’s tenure, saying she had “trashed the economy” by making unfunded tax cuts, and he would “never let a Labour government do that to working people.”

“Any tax cuts have to be fair and affordable, we have to be realistic about that,” he said.

Britain was “crying out for change” after 14 years of Conservative governments, he said, pointing to the “understandable despair of a downtrodden country.” Appealing to disheartened voters, he said: “Hold on to any flickering hope in your heart that things can be better, because they can, and you can choose it.”

