(Bloomberg) -- The Labour party has a 30 point lead over the Conservatives in a YouGov poll of voting intentions as a majority of voters blame the government for soaring mortgage prices.

That’s down slightly from 33% the week before. More than half of voters blamed the government for the economic crisis, while 24% attributed higher borrowing costs to global pressures. And only about 5% thought the Bank of England or mortgage lenders were responsible for the upheaval.

Among those who believed the government was responsible for rising mortgage costs, almost a third voted for the Conservatives in the last election. The average five-year fixed-rate mortgage rose above the 6% threshold for the first time in 12 years on Thursday.

Voters were skeptical about Prime Minister Liz Truss’s thinking that tax cuts can help promote economic growth, with only 22% of respondents agreeing.

Other findings include 43% saying benefits should rise in line with inflation, and almost two-thirds think the government’s current economic policies are not working.

