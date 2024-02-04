(Bloomberg) -- Keir Starmer’s Labour Party is delaying plans to scrap the House of Lords as it nails down its policy platform ahead of a general election expected this year, the Financial Times reported.

The opposition would instead propose limited reforms to Britain’s upper house, including a possible reduction in the overall size of the chamber, people familiar with the matter told the newspaper. The changes are aimed at promoting a focus on economic priorities.

Bracing for a possible early election call by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Labour leadership has instructed shadow ministers to refine their policies in their specific areas by Feb. 8.

The party is also expected to drop its specific £28 billion-a-year ($35.4 billion) target for its green prosperity plan and is debating whether to soften its plan to raise taxes on private equity profits, the FT said.

Aides for Labour told the newspaper that Starmer still favors eventually replacing the House of Lords.

