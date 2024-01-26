(Bloomberg) -- Labour is slated to pledge close communication with business and backing for pro-growth City reforms as part of a fresh series of announcements next week.

The UK opposition party — that opinion polls say is on course to win the general election this year — is looking to build on its engagement with business leaders in recent months to convey a message that it is serious about listening to the private sector and committed to reforms to make the UK more competitive, people familiar with the matter said.

A report identifying businesses’ complaints about their current engagement with ministers is also due to be published, the people familiar said, asking not to be identified discussing plans that haven’t been finalized. It has been written by Iain Anderson, a former Tory adviser who joined Labour last year to help forge closer ties with business.

Anderson has been talking businesses about frustrations including a lack of co-ordination between government departments and inadequate feedback when ideas are requested, some of the people said. Anderson did not respond to requests for comment.

There will also be plans for financial services, with an aim of both reassuring the City of London that Labour will back reforms to boost competitiveness while also emphasizing the need to protect consumers, according to several people.

Read More: Labour Steals Davos Spotlight, But Faces UK Tax Plan Questions

Labour has sought to distance itself from the left-wing policies of his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn, which were seen by some companies as being anti-business.

In an interview in Davos with Bloomberg last week, Reynolds said a set of policies would be announced at the business conference in February. He said helping businesses to thrive was key to Labour’s aim of being able to invest in public services.

“We were asked one question at a breakfast meeting yesterday - someone said ‘we just want you to promise you’ll be as good if you form the government as you are with this kind of engagement in opposition’,” he said.

The financial services plans will be discussed at a breakfast on Thursday with City figures and Labour’s shadow economic secretary, Tulip Siddiq, two of the people said.

“We see not just the economic agenda of the future Labour government, but the whole policy agenda as being contingent on increasing business investment, better productivity, better growth,” Reynolds said. “All the ambitions for public services require a stronger economy.”

