(Bloomberg) -- Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the U.K.’s opposition Labour Party, said his party would hold a second referendum on Brexit by June if it wins a majority in a general election this year. European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said there will need to be a hard border in Ireland if the U.K. leaves the bloc without a deal.

Key Developments:

Juncker says the European Union must protect its single market and is not responsible for the consequences of a no-deal split

Corbyn says Labour would hold a referendum by June

Johnson travels to New York later Sunday for UN General Assembly and talks with EU leaders

Attempt to oust Labour Deputy Leader Tom Watson failed

Juncker: Ireland Will Need Border If No Deal (8:35 a.m.)

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said there will have to be a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland if the U.K. leaves the EU without a deal.

“We have to make sure that the interests of the European Union and of the internal market will be preserved,” Juncker said in a pre-recorded interview with Sky News. “An animal entering Northern Ireland without border control can enter without any kind of control the European Union via the southern part of the Irish island. This will not happen. We have to preserve the health and the safety of our citizens.”

The EU doesn’t want a hard border and the border backstop is an important guarantee for the EU that will help preserve peace in Ireland, Juncker said. “The situation in Ireland has improved. We should not play with this,” he said. “Sometimes I have to question that some people are forgetting about the history.”

He was clear that if a border does have to be constructed, the U.K. is to blame. “The EU is in no way responsible for any kind of consequences entailed by the Brexit,” he said. “That’s a British decision, a sovereign decision that we are respecting.”

Gove Warns Against Repeat Referendum (Earlier)

Michael Gove, the minister responsible for no-deal Brexit planning, warned against a second Brexit referendum, saying it would lead to a bitter rift between the public and Parliament.

He said he is “profoundly concerned” about the prospect of a repeat plebiscite. “A second referendum would trigger deep popular anger and result in a tumultuous rejection of Parliament’s attempt to annul the first vote,” he write in an article for the Sunday Times.

Gove also warned that the Conservative Party will suffer at the polls if it fails to deliver Brexit on Oct. 31. “We are on the razor’s edge of peril,” he wrote.

Referendum by June, Corbyn Says (Earlier)

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said that if his party wins a general election there will be a referendum within six months after he as negotiated a swift Brexit deal with the European Union.

Remain will be the other option in the vote, he told the Sunday Mirror in an interview, in line with a draft statement produced by the party’s National Executive Committee on Saturday.

“My job is to ensure we are to make the offer to the British people between leave with a trading arrangement with Europe which protects jobs or remain and hopefully reform,” Corbyn . “I’ll let you know at the time,” he said when asked which way he would vote. he would see himself as the “referee” between the Brexit factions, he said.

Earlier:

Labour Party Backs Away From Civil War as Conference Starts (1)Brexit Stirs British Class War as Corbyn’s Troops Target Eton

To contact the reporter on this story: Thomas Penny in London at tpenny@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Tim Ross at tross54@bloomberg.net, Stuart Biggs

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.