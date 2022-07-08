(Bloomberg) -- Labour Party leader Keir Starmer was cleared by police over allegations he broke coronavirus regulations, lifting a major threat hanging over his leadership and bolstering his challenge to Boris Johnson’s Conservatives.

Durham Police said Friday they would not issue a so-called fixed penalty notice to Starmer or to Deputy Leader Angela Rayner following an investigation into whether a take-away curry and beer during a campaign visit last year was in breach of rules meant to stem the spread of Covid-19.

“It has been concluded that there is no case to answer for a contravention of the regulations,” Durham police said in the statement, citing an exception for “reasonably necessary work.”

Starmer had long insisted that no rules were broken, and even pledged to resign if he was ultimately found to have broken the law. That position was meant to draw with Johnson, who was fined over the illegal gatherings in Downing Street during the pandemic, but refused to step down.

Starmer, a former director of public prosecutions, was accused of hypocrisy by ruling Conservative Party MPs when he criticized Johnson over “partygate,” and the right-wing press mounted a campaign for Durham police to re-open its inquiry. It initially found Starmer had no case for Starmer to answer.

For as long as the police probe was ongoing, the risk continued to face Labour that it would be Starmer -- not Johnson -- who ultimately lost his job over breaking pandemic rules. Johnson was forced to resign by his own Tories on Thursday but will carry on as a caretaker leader while a leadership contest plays out.

Now Labour is likely to try to capitalize, and paint itself as the party of integrity.

