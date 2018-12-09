(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Theresa May has two days left to rally support for her Brexit deal as opposition stacks up against her ahead of a House of Commons vote on Tuesday. Reports suggest she may announce a delay because she’s planning to convince European Union leaders meeting in Brussels to relax the terms of the agreement.

Labour Is Ready to Form Minority Government (9:30 a.m.)

Opposition U.K. lawmaker Jon Trickett said in a Sky News interview that his Labour Party is ready to form a minority government in the aftermath of the vote on the Brexit withdrawal bill, if needed. He said that while a second Brexit referendum was possible, a general election would be the party’s preferred choice.

“We are ready to form a minority government should that be necessary -- and it could happen on Wednesday morning -- and to begin to reset the negotiation and take the country forward in a much better direction.”

