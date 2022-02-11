(Bloomberg) --

The U.K.’s main opposition Labour Party suspended one of its lawmakers, pending an investigation into allegations he made racist comments to a reporter this month.

Neil Coyle, who represents the London constituency of Bermondsey and Old Southwark, is alleged to have made Sinophobic remarks to Insider’s Henry Dyer, who is of British-Chinese heritage, in the Houses of Parliament’s Strangers’ Bar on Feb 1.

Writing for Insider, Dyer said he lodged a formal complaint because he was “made to feel uncomfortable while covering parliament” and hopes to “raises awareness of anti-Asian racism.”

Labour said it had suspended the whip from Coyle, meaning the MP no longer represents the party in the House of Commons, pending the results of the probe. He has also been banned from the bars on the parliamentary estate while the investigation is underway.

In a statement emailed by his office on Friday, Coyle said, “I am very sorry for my insensitive comments, have apologised to everyone involved and will be cooperating fully with the investigation.”

The House of Commons declined to comment.

