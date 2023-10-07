(Bloomberg) --

Hello from London, where the news of the attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip threatens to overshadow the start of the Labour Party conference.

The opposition goes into the annual meeting on a high after victory in a by-election in the Glasgow suburbs. Labour ousted the Scottish National Party in a swing that will bolster opposition leader Keir Starmer’s prospects of winning a nationwide vote expected next year.

Starmer’s message in Liverpool will be straightforward: stay disciplined and don’t throw away a commanding poll lead over Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives.

Labour is promising more affordable housing if it wins, along with pledges on responsible spending on green energy. The UK’s ambitions to be a global leader in hydrogen energy, though, are falling short.

In housing, prices fell for a sixth consecutive month, though the property slump is showing signs of easing, the Halifax said Friday. Over on Park Lane, one of only two mansions is up for sale for £42.5 million, in what would be the biggest ever home deal on the prestigious street and a test for the resilience of the city’s luxury property market. For that price, you could buy 152 “average” homes at £278,601 apiece.

Here’s more weekend reading:

Daimler’s extreme off-road vehicle — the Unimog — is having a moment.

“Long colds” cause lingering coughs, stomach pain, and diarrhea that can last for weeks.

Mental health conditions cost UK companies £6.9 billion due to long-term illness.

