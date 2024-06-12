(Bloomberg) -- Bidhi Bhoma is deputy chief executive officer of Panmure Liberum, the investment bank created by the merger of Liberum and Panmure Gordon. The firm counts more than 200 listed companies as clients, and employed about 280 people across the UK and North America when it announced the deal.

Bhoma, 47, was chief executive of Liberum before the merger, and spoke with Bloomberg News as part of a series of interviews with business leaders ahead of the UK’s July 4 general election, in which they diagnose the country’s problems and propose solutions.

Q: What concern is front of mind for clients at the moment?

A: We think the UK is in a situation that you’re not going to get a surprise outcome [from the election] which is necessarily going to shift share prices. The result is baked in, and you’ve got limited fiscal flexibility from an incoming government to do things that are super radical. It’s unexpected shocks that are going to move markets.

But there’s been some press about there being pressure on a possible Labour government to increase taxes, specifically capital gains tax. That will be a worry for the UK entrepreneur community. Panmure Liberum is very focused on high-growth companies, successful companies on the stock market.

A section of our client base is very focused on high-growth UK businesses, and where those are founder-owned, they will be concerned about that kind of possible tax change. You can take yourself offshore.

Q: You have previously said the noise around companies moving their stock listings to the US is overblown. Do you still hold that view?

A: I’d stand by that comment. We’ve got the benefit now of a much more active UK market. You can see there are IPOs on the road. That trend is only going to continue. We are working on an IPO now which is a dual track, and it’ll either go down an IPO route or a private equity route. You’ve got the likes of Raspberry Pi coming through, and Applied Nutrition. We are increasingly more active in terms of the IPO pipeline, particularly into 2025.

Q: Is there too much red tape in the City? What would make your life easier?

A: There’s been a sort of sea change where the government and the Treasury have looked to make it easier to do business generally. In the City you can see good evidence of what we will say was a bad policy introduced with MiFID being overturned. Whether it will impact the practical reality of how asset managers pay for research, that remains to be seen.

The recently announced listing reforms for the main market are there to make it simpler. But the issue of a lack of UK listings and the narrative around the US, that’s about capital. It’s about the availability of capital. We don’t have necessarily a problem with companies refusing to list because they hate the rules, they want surety of execution and they want the right valuation. And that all comes back to capital more so than it does regulation.

There has been consultation upon consultation. We’re delighted that this is an issue that’s being taken very seriously at the heart of government. But actually the action hasn’t occurred. We’re feeling pretty positive, much more so than we have been for the last two years, but any new government is going to have to make sure these consultations turn into action much more quickly. The British ISA example is a good one. But the action of being able to put that extra £5,000 ($6370) into your ISA if you can do that, is not something you’d be able to do until maybe the start of the new tax year. It would be brilliant if that was something you could do on July 5.

Q: How will your industry be affected should we have a Labour government?

Are there a huge amount of freedoms available to a new government? Less likely, because of the situation we find ourselves in as a nation, with the deficit, with the macroeconomy as a whole.

Any government is going want to make sure that they are seen as a party for business. This iteration of the Labour Party certainly is putting that narrative out. But we won’t see the reality of it until there is indeed a change of government, if that’s what happens.

Q: Are the latest trickle of IPOs in London a sign that you are more optimistic about the City?

I wouldn’t say the floodgates are opening, but if you are somebody who’s watching markets, these next few deals are going to be watched quite closely. We are definitely in very active conversations with a number of different parties that are looking at markets either later this year or in 2025. So it’s an improving trend but not a floodgate.

One of the things that gets markets flowing and active is when people can see valuations at normal/attractive levels; they haven’t been. Therefore, when you’ve got depressed valuations, it clearly puts people off listing. A good example is the leisure sector, which is returning to some degree of normality. That might enable some deal flow to come through.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.