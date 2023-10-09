(Bloomberg) -- Labour will fight the next general election on the economy, shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves said, as the UK opposition party targets political ground typically claimed by the governing Conservatives.

In a standing-room only speech at her party’s annual conference in Liverpool on Monday, Reeves promised to boost business investment, ramp up housebuilding and ease planning rules in order to spur growth. Central to that is ending the backlog of investment into modernizing the UK’s electricity grid to enable the transition to a greener economy, she said.

“The single-biggest obstacle to building infrastructure, to investment and to growth in this country is the Conservative Party” Reeves said. “We will fight this election on the economy.”

Her comment tapped into a recent shift in public polling, showing a decline faith in the Conservatives’ economic stewardship. Some 21% of adults surveyed by YouGov last month believed the Tories would be better at handling the economy, down from 47% in March 2020. Some 26% say Labour would be better, almost doubling.

More broadly, Britons are struggling through an historic squeeze on living standards. Labour officials say they’re gearing up for an election as soon as May, in part because the earlier Prime Minister Rishi Sunak calls the vote, the fewer voters will have been forced to re-mortgage at higher interest rates.

The shadow chancellor — who would become Britain’s first female finance minister if Labour wins power in an election widely expected next year — hit out at the 13-year record of Sunak’s party. She got multiple standing ovations, including when she promised to crack down on state spending on consultants, probe a “carnival of waste” during the Covid-19 pandemic and investigate why the HS2 high-speed rail project Sunak canceled last week went so over budget.

It had echoes of totemic Tory premier Margaret Thatcher’s phrase in the 1980s, “I want my money back.”

But Reeves’s ire was directed at the Conservatives and the party’s legacy since 2010, including austerity and Brexit. “Is there anything in Britain that works better than when the Conservatives came into office thirteen years ago?” she said.

She also confirmed plans to raise taxes on non-domiciled foreign nationals, increase property levies on overseas buyers and scrap tax breaks for private schools. The party would also boost the UK’s compulsory minimum wage to ensure it was a “genuine living wage,” she said.

Reeves calls her plan “securonomics,” to rebuild industry in a way that Britain becomes more self-sufficient while generating jobs. But she also warned that Labour would have to restrain policies to fit the state of the UK economy they inherit from the Tories.

“The exhaustion of Conservative ideas does not give us the freedom to push through programs detached from our present economic reality,” she said. “Labour will tax fairly and spend wisely.”

That may disappoint Labour activists who worry the party is being too timid. Reeves and leader Keir Starmer are trying to do show how they can reshape Britain’s economy and its ailing public services in a way that doesn’t alienate business while appealing to the broadest swathe of voters. Starmer said Sunday that raising growth will be the “central” mission of his government.

That “will not be easy, but we believe many of the key levers we want to pull we can do,” shadow Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds told Bloomberg TV on Monday.

Reeves, a former Bank of England economist, said Labour would respect that institution’s independence, and also strengthen the remit of the Office for Budget Responsibility so that every major government decision on tax or spending would be subject to its scrutiny.

It was a way of linking the current Labour crop to the last time the party was last in power, from 1997 to 2010, when it made the central bank independent.

It’s also a reference to former premier Liz Truss, whose ill-fated mini budget last year was announced without an OBR forecast, triggering turmoil in financial markets. Labour will not waver from “ironclad” fiscal rules, Reeves said.

Earlier, Reeves said Labour would use government borrowing to invest in British industry if it wins power, a move that risks playing into the hands of typical Conservative attacks over fiscal discipline. Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt duly hit back, saying more borrowing would create more problems by further fueling inflation.

But Reeves’s speech made clear Labour is more confident about taking the Tories on over their economic record.

“It is time to put security first and reject the risk of five more years of chaos and decline,” she said. “When we next meet, I intend to address this hall as Britain’s first female Chancellor of the Exchequer.”

