(Bloomberg) -- The UK’s main opposition Labour Party would hand back more powers to local communities if it wins the next general election, as part of its strategy for economic growth as the country enters a prolonged recession.

“This will give communities more control over their future and enable them to contribute more to our country’s economic growth,” Labour’s shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves is expected to say in a speech in Manchester, northern England on Wednesday.

The pledge represents a direct pitch to voters in Labour’s former industrial northern heartlands that switched to the Conservatives in 2019. On Tuesday, leader Keir Starmer warned British businesses to do more to train domestic workers and reduce its reliance on overseas labor, in a bid to not be seen as soft on immigration -- an issue that has cost Labour support in the region.

Labour has a lead of about 20 points in most opinion polls over Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party and is increasingly starting to be viewed as a government-in-waiting. If they do maintain that level of support through to the next election in around two years time, they will be taking over a UK struggling with a record collapse in living standards, wage stagnation, and a hefty tax burden.

Reeves will say more local power is a “critical ingredient” for growth and lifting living standards and the UK has “been far too timid about economic devolution.” Labour’s pitch is that more devolution will help spread wealth and opportunity to different parts of the UK, boosted by its plan to create jobs by turbo-charging domestic renewable energy sources.

“We have one of the most centralized states in Europe. And we have one of the most centralized economies too with too much economic growth, wealth and opportunity concentrated in too few parts of the country,” Reeves will say. “That’s not a coincidence.”

