(Bloomberg) -- Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is pledging free high-speed broadband for all with a 20 billion pound ($26 billion) plan to nationalize BT Group Plc’s Openreach unit. The party’s most striking move of the election campaign overshadowed Boris Johnson’s attempts to woo voters with a promise to reinvigorate down-at-heel towns.

In an interview with the BBC on Friday, the prime minister defended his government’s response to the flooding in northern England and promised to boost the state-run National Health Service, where patients are facing record waiting times. He also said the Conservatives would cut unskilled immigration.

Key Developments:

Labour’s economy spokesman John McDonnell says BT shareholders would receive government bonds as compensation; Corbyn is due to announce more details of his digital policy at 11 a.m.

Johnson says he’s a “pro-immigration politician” but that rates in U.K. “have been very high”

The prime minister also promises to ensure insurance companies “don’t weasel out” of their obligations to flood victims

Liberal Democrats finance spokesman Ed Davey will give a speech on the party’s economic plans at 3 p.m, including a pledge to spend an extra 100 billion pounds over 5 years to tackle climate change

A YouGov poll found more Britons identify themselves by their Brexit stance than by political allegiance

Johnson Denies Farage Job Offer Claim (9:45 a.m.)

Boris Johnson denied that his party offered peerages to persuade Brexit Party candidates to stand down, a claim made late Thursday by Nigel Farage.

“No, nein,” Johnson said on BBC Radio 5. “What is this nonsense.”

Johnson was then asked if Conservative Party officials had made calls to Brexit Party candidates. “That would be a big thing for me to investigate -- I’m sure conversations take place between politicians of all parties,” he said. “But certainly nobody has been offered a peerage, I can tell you that.”

Farage said Thursday his Brexit Party candidates “are now coming under relentless phone calls, emails and abuse and being told they should stand down.” He also repeated his claim that he has been offered a seat in the House of Lords. The Tories denied the allegations.

Things Get Personal for Johnson (8:35 a.m.)

Boris Johnson endured some uncomfortable minutes at the end of his interview with the BBC on Friday, when questions turned to his hobbies, family and character. Specifically, he was asked how families could relate to him given his privileged background.

“That’s a matter for other people,” Johnson said, looking visibly flustered. The BBC showed widely ridiculed footage of the prime minister trying to mop a shop floor that was inundated in the recent flooding. He also got bogged down on a question about how he makes tea.

“I’ve had a very happy and wonderful life, in many many ways,” Johnson said. “My parents gave me fantastic opportunities ... What I want is for every child in this country to have a sense they can achieve their full potential.”

Johnson Pledges to Cut Immigration (8:30 a.m.)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he thinks immigration can be “a wonderful thing” but said rates in the U.K. “have been very high” and committed his Conservative Party to reducing the number of unskilled immigrants if it wins a parliamentary majority on Dec. 12.

“I’m a pro-immigration politician,” Johnson said in a BBC TV interview on Friday. “But what we will be able to do once we come out of the EU in January, once we get Brexit done, is we will be able to take back control of our borders.” Unskilled migrants have depressed wages in the U.K., he said, adding that a Tory government would reduce their number and -- by extension -- the overall figures. He declined to give a target.

Johnson also defended his Conservative Party’s record with the state-run National Health Service, which this week reported its worst-ever waiting times for patients. “The NHS is facing massive demand,” Johnson said. Like Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Thursday, Johnson then tried to turn the issue onto Labour -- which has been out of power for nine years -- saying the party’s spending plans would make it impossible to run sustainable public services.

Labour to Offer Bonds for BT Shares (8:20 a.m.)

The Labour Party said BT shareholders will receive government bonds as compensation under its plan to nationalize the company’s broadband unit.

“I don’t believe anyone will lose out from this,” Labour’s economy spokesman John McDonnell said on BBC Radio 4 on Friday. McDonnell also announced the party’s intention to reach a “working agreement” with other telecommunications firms for access arrangements, and said this is the “limit” of Labour’s nationalization plans for the sector.

The 20 billion pound plan to deliver free full-fiber broadband for everyone within 10 years is the biggest pledge yet of the campaign from Labour, which already has plans to nationalize the postal service, the railways and some utilities. BT shares fell as much as 3.7% after the announcement.

