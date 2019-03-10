(Bloomberg) -- Follow @Brexit on Twitter, join our Facebook group and sign up to our Brexit Bulletin.

The U.K. Parliament is headed for a key vote Tuesday on Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal, with expectations the proposal -- similar to the measure overwhelming defeated in January -- will lose again.

Key Developments:

U.K. Cabinet minister Andrea Leadsom rejected the European Union’s latest plan to break the Brexit deadlock, but said Parliament will be given more chances to vote on the deal if the bloc improves its “disappointing” offer before it’s too late

US ambassador to Britain, Woody Johnson, writing in the Mail on Sunday, accuses the EU of trying to wreck U.K.-U.S. relations with warnings about food standards

Attorney General Geoffrey Cox speaks to the Mail on Sunday about the backstop. “If we did secure an arbitration mechanism, it could be triggered on the very first day we entered the backstop. That’s because the transition period would have already given two years for completion of negotiations,” he said

The Sunday Times predicts a defeat of 150 votes on the meaningful vote

The Sunday Telegraph, a Brexit-supporting newspaper publishes a poll suggesting the public backs a no-deal Brexit

Hancock: ‘Not inevitable’ May’s vote will fail (9:45 a.m)

“In the event of this vote on Tuesday not going through, there will be total uncertainty – that is the only certainty,” Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky News, urging Tory colleagues and other parties to back May’s deal.

Labour expects up-or-down vote on Brexit deal (9:25 a.m.)

The opposition Labour Party said it would not put down an amendment to force a second referendum on Tuesday in order to “expose” May’s weakness.

“There is a growing feeling that Tuesday should be a straight up-down vote on the deal,’’ Labour’s Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer told Sky News. “Tuesday is about exposing the weakness of the prime minister. He added that when Parliament subsequently debates a delay to Brexit he views “a delay of about three months is probably do-able; anything above that is difficult.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Kitty Donaldson in London at kdonaldson1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Tim Ross at tross54@bloomberg.net, Steve Geimann

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.