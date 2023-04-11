(Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc. and Lacoste SA are launching a clothing collaboration that will see the garment-maker’s iconic crocodile dressed up as show characters, with the steaming service saying it wanted to go beyond “the Netflix and chill uniform.”

The collaboration, which will cover eight of Netflix’s most popular shows, signals a doubling-down by Lacoste, owned by Maus Freres Holding AG, in its attempt to turn around the almost century old clothing brand by appealing to a younger audience. Traditionally known for its polo shirts and high-end tennis gear, the brand’s other recent unlikely partnerships include Bruno Mars and the skater magazine Thrasher.

The deal also suggests Netflix will continue its recent forays into clothing merchandise. The streaming service partnered with French fashion house Balmain for a Western-themed collection inspired by The Harder They Fall. Other collaborations, like a 2020 Hennes & Mauritz ABM collection for teen romance movie To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, more specifically targeted a younger audience.

Netflix says the Lacoste collaboration, launching April 12, is designed to appeal to romance fans and teen show enthusiasts. The eight featured shows are Stranger Things, Bridgerton, Lupin, Money Heist, The Witcher, Sex Education, Shadow and Bone and Elite.

