(Bloomberg) -- The Premier Lacrosse League raised a fresh round of funding with new investors including World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. and Kevin Durant’s venture fund as it eyes a new tournament and bigger media ambitions.

The Chernin Group, an existing investor in the league, led the round, founders Paul and Mike Rabil said in an interview. They said the new infusion valued the company at twice the previous round in June 2021, but they declined to provide specific dollar figures.

WWE and Durant’s Thirty Five Ventures join a roster of well-known names across sports, entertainment and media that have backed the lacrosse circuit since its inception in 2018. They include billionaire Joe Tsai, Arctos Sports Partners and Brett Jefferson. The PLL, as its known, acquired Major League Lacrosse in 2020 to create the sole professional outdoor lacrosse league in the US.

“The marketplace saw a proof of concept backed up by performance,” said Mike Rabil, the PLL CEO, noting that the league signed a media rights deal with ESPN earlier this year and is in the midst of its fourth season of play. Chernin brings media experience that will allow the lacrosse league to “punch through the ceiling of the casual sports fan.”

Paul Rabil, Mike’s brother, retired from playing after last season and became president of the PLL. He’s looking at how the league can expand and said the new capital will go toward those efforts. Part of that push involves an off-season tournament, which will immediately precede next year’s spring college lacrosse season. The tournament will follow the so-called Olympic Sixes format, as the Rabils and others push for lacrosse to be included in the Los Angeles Summer Olympics in 2028.

“Our purpose -- in addition to growing the company -- is getting out in front of the opportunity to grow the sport internationally,” Paul Rabil said.

The PLL follows a tour-based model, meaning eight teams travel to different cities over the course of the summer and early fall. Mike Rabil said the first full season with a full complement of fans since 2019 is revealing new hotbeds of lacrosse, including Charlotte, North Carolina, and Minneapolis. The lacrosse fan base in the US has grown to about 15 million from 10 million since the PLL started, and the league is now setting its sights on the balance of the 200 million Americans who follow sports.

Media is central to that strategy. The ESPN deal immediately raised the visibility of lacrosse, given its combination of linear broadcasts, on-air promotion and social reach. “ESPN has the best marketing platform of any broadcaster in the space,” Mike Rabil said. “As a start-up league, our goal was always to get that type of deal, and it was the culminating moment for the next step.”

Now they expect the bigger commitment from Chernin will drive a content strategy that includes scripted and unscripted series. The PLL premiered a documentary called “Fate of the Sport” at the Tribeca Film Festival and worldwide rights to the film were bought by ESPN Films, a division of Walt Disney Co. A release date hasn’t been set.

Bringing on WWE, which also employs a tour-based model, will help raise the entertainment profile of the PLL, according to the Rabils. Thirty Five Ventures, which Durant created with entrepreneur Rich Kleiman, will push the league deeper into the nexus of business, sports and culture through that firm’s diverse network of companies, athletes and executives, they said.

