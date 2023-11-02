(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to super earnings Thursday, which saw Ladbrokes owner Entain Plc take a £45 million hit to Ebitda due to predictable football results in October. The gambling company has only seen negative football margins for a full week on three occasions since 2019, two of which were the last two weeks of October 2023.

The rarity of such margins bodes well for Entain — and peers Flutter Entertainment Plc and 888 Holdings Plc — as the season drags on. Not so much for some top teams though — as seen in yesterday’s shock exit of Bayern Munich against third-league team Saarbrücken in Germany’s knockout cup.

Shell Plc accelerated the pace of share buybacks as third-quarter profit rose on a combination of higher energy prices, strong gas trading and wider refining margins. The company’s performance, which matched analyst expectations, caps a mixed earnings season for Big Oil.

BT Group Plc’s second-quarter profit rose in line with analysts’ estimates following price hikes and cost cuts at the telecoms firm. The company has struggled finding ways to reignite growth and had posted declining revenue for the last six straight fiscal years. It has announced plans to cut its workforce by more than 30% by the end of the decade.

Centrum maker Haleon Plc’s sales increased at a slower pace than expected, held back by North America. Consumer goods companies have been warning about weaker US consumer demand, as the effect of Covid-era savings and stimulus checks has worn off.

J Sainsbury Plc raised its guidance after retail profits rose in the first half, with Britain’s second-largest supermarket saying it’s winning over shoppers from discount rivals.

It might seem counter-intuitive but supermarket chain Sainsbury's is celebrating the slowdown in food inflation. Chief executive Simon Roberts says the company is passing this on to customers, meaning it can offer lower prices on staple groceries and offer more value-for-money.

But even if food inflation is slowing, it remains sticky, with the annual rate in the food and non-alcoholic beverages basket at 12.2% at the last reading. While that's down from the 45-year high of 19.2% in March, prices are still rising in the double digits. When you add that to waning consumer confidence, which is translating into fewer purchases, you have retailers like Sainsbury's under pressure to cut prices to keep customers coming through the door. It's a balance: they’ll have to do this carefully to ensure enough goods are sold to offset lower prices. And competition is already very high in the UK grocery market, where discounters like Aldi and Lidl are gaining market share. It all means the intensity on price cutting could increase heading into the key Christmas season.

— Sofia Horta e Costa

What’s Next?

All eyes will be on the Bank of England at noon. Policymakers are likely to hold the line on its “Table Mountain” strategy to hold the key rate at 5.25% amid mounting evidence the economy, labour market and inflation are weakening.

Its decision comes after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted the US central bank may now be finished with the most aggressive tightening cycle in four decades.

