(Bloomberg) -- Entain Plc shares are close to erasing their rally from the pandemic following a warning of a sales slowdown and fading takeover speculation for the owner of Ladbrokes bookmakers.

The stock slid as much as 12% Monday as London-based Entain said in a statement that it had seen a “softening” in online gaming revenue since the summer. The firm cited adverse sports results, safer gambling measures and slower growth in Australia and Italy.

The slump left the stock about 60% below a record high reached in 2021, when Covid-19 lockdowns spurred a jump in digital wagers.

A cooling of buyout speculation has also weighed on the stock, with analysts previously highlighting potential for a second bid from joint venture partner MGM Resorts International.

“We sense confidence around the prop of a further MGM approach has ebbed in recent weeks,” Jefferies analyst James Wheatcroft wrote in a note Monday. He added that Entain’s trading update implies a cut to consensus earnings expectations of as much as 5%.

Entain sank 9.3% to 958.20p at 12:14 p.m. in London, heading for its lowest close since November 2020. Rivals Flutter Entertainment Plc — owner of Paddy Power — and William Hill parent 888 Holdings Plc fell 2.9% and 5.7%, respectively.

