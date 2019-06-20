Top Stories
Top Stories
Latest Videos
{{ currentStream.Name }}
Related Video
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
Today's Guests
-
{{guestAppearance.guest.name}}{{guestAppearance.guest.position}}, {{guestAppearance.guest.company}}{{guestAppearance.focus}}{{ guestAppearance.date | GuestAppearanceRailDateFormat }}
WEIGH IN
Do you think Trans Mountain expansion construction will begin this year?
Recently Viewed Stocks
|{{column.title}}
|{{column.title}}
|
{{stock[column.field]}}
{{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field }}
{{stock[column.field] | currency}}
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
{{stock[column.field]}}
|
{{stock[column.field]}}
{{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field }}
{{stock[column.field] | currency}}
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
{{stock[column.field]}}
No Data Found
Most Popular Stocks
Market Voice
Market Voice allows investors to share their opinions on stocks. Rate the stocks as a buy, hold or sell. Then compare your rating with others and see how opinions have changed over the week, month or longer.
-
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:25
Lululemon men's-only stores quietly close after short-lived runs
-
9:54
Low interest rates the new normal: BMO CEO Darryl White
-
5:25
Raptors’ championship to boost Canadian Tire profit, BMO says
-
6:28
Huawei has Five Eyes nations in 'disarray' over treatment: Former Australia PM
-
The world now has three people worth more than US$100 billion each
-
9:33
HBC shareholders ‘quite upset’ about privatization bid, activist says
-
-
15h ago
Fed leaves rates unchanged, scraps 'patient' approach6:16
Fed leaves rates unchanged, scraps 'patient' approach
The Federal Reserve indicated a readiness to cut interest rates for the first time in more than a decade to sustain a near-record U.S. economic expansion, citing “uncertainties” in their outlook.
-
Jun 196:44
Trump moves from trade war to currency war
President Donald Trump has already given the global economy trade wars. Now there are signs he may be gearing up for a currency war, too.
-
SPONSORED CONTENT
21h ago
MoneyTalk: Can I help my kid with their first mortgage?
Getting into the house market these days is hard. Here are four ways parents can help their adult children and some things to think about before they hand the money over.
Presented by:
-
16h ago8:50
Alphabet's annual meeting draws protests on multitude of issues
Google workers, shareholders and activists used the annual meeting of parent Alphabet Inc. to protest a range of issues, including contractor rights and the tech giant’s business in China.
-
18h ago
Don’t mess with stock option tax for tech startups, Bruce Croxon warns2:20
Don’t mess with stock option tax for tech startups, Bruce Croxon warns
As the federal government looks to change the way stock options are taxed, one tech expert is warning that if the new limit applies to startups, they’ll have trouble attracting and keeping talent.
-
Sep 13
-
-
-
17h ago
'We can do it right': Charest says it's time to build the Trans Mountain expansion8:40
'We can do it right': Charest says it's time to build the Trans Mountain expansion
“I think we’re there now with Trans Mountain,” former federal minister of the environment Jean Charest said. “We’ve gone through all the court processes, the assessments. We’re there now. Let’s do it. Put the shovels in the ground.”
-
11h ago46:08
Greg Newman's Top Picks: June 19, 2019
Top picks from Greg Newman, director and portfolio manager at Scotia Wealth Management.
-
11h ago10:15
Trans Mountain CEO says shovels could be in ground on pipeline by September
The CEO of the Crown corporation building the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion says shovels could be in the ground by September following cabinet approval Tuesday of the long-delayed project.
-
17h ago
‘Common sense’ or ‘meaningless’?: Reaction to Trans Mountain expansion reapproval1:29
‘Common sense’ or ‘meaningless’?: Reaction to Trans Mountain expansion reapproval
Voices from Canada’s energy industry and political realms were quick to react to the federal government’s decision to green light the Trans Mountain expansion project (again) on Tuesday.
-
BNN Bloomberg Advisor
-
Jun 18
Women are missing out on the biggest job boom in America9:50
Women are missing out on the biggest job boom in America
While the industry is welcoming more women leaders, its rank-and-file workforce is still a lot like those at fossil-fuel companies: white and dominated by men. The lack of gender diversity is being driven by manufacturing jobs, and that means women are now missing out on the biggest jobs boom America has to offer.
-
13h ago
U.S. FTC probing YouTube for potential child privacy law violations
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is investigating allegations that Google’s YouTube violated rules about collecting data on and advertising to children, according to a person familiar with the matter.
-
14h ago
Apple expands Goldman credit card test to thousands of retail workers
Apple Inc. is ramping up a test of a digital-first credit card with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. by expanding its use to tens of thousands of the iPhone maker’s U.S. retail employees.
-
Jun 14
U.S. already in recession, Fed will cut rates back to zero: Rosenberg7:44
U.S. already in recession, Fed will cut rates back to zero: Rosenberg
The world’s biggest economy is already in a recession, according to prominent Canadian economist David Rosenberg, who says the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin cutting interest rates all the way back to zero starting this summer.
-
Toronto Raptors: NBA Champions
-
4:17
Raptors parade attracts huge crowd; rally disrupted after shots reportedly fired
-
The corporate winners and losers from the Toronto Raptors' historic win
-
5:25
If MLSE maintains Raptors franchise's grit and authenticity, the brand will thrive: Tony Chapman
-
10:42
Money and Marketing: How a championship impacts the Raptors brand
-
Raptors owners in line for ‘big jump’ in revenue, ex-CEO says
-
4:17
Raptors' playoff run has enhanced our brand significantly: Scotiabank CEO
-
-
22h ago8:33
Trans Mountain approval sharpens indigenous Canadian divide
The approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion has sharpened divisions between Canada’s indigenous communities, with some fiercely opposing the line and others seeking to own it.
-
18h ago
Acreage shareholders approve Canopy's US$3.2-billion takeover
Acreage Holdings Inc. shareholders voted Wednesday in favour of the U.S. cannabis company being acquired by Canopy Growth Corp. when it is federally permissible to do so.
-
Jun 17
GMP shares surge as Stifel agrees to buy capital markets unit for $70M5:30
GMP shares surge as Stifel agrees to buy capital markets unit for $70M
Toronto-based investment bank GMP Capital Inc. is selling the bulk of its capital markets business to Stifel Financial Corp. in an all-cash deal.
-
Opinion
-
Jun 181:29
Trans Mountain expansion gets second green light from Ottawa
Justin Trudeau gave Canada's controversial Trans Mountain pipeline expansion a second lease on life Tuesday, framing the decision in starkly political terms that portrayed his Liberal government as best positioned to walk the narrow tightrope between economic development and environmental protection.
-
12h ago8:10
Facebook's Sandberg says Libra coin is a 'long way from launch'
Facebook Inc. Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said the company’s planned cryptocurrency coin, Libra, is a “long way from launch.”
-
May 31
Personal Investor: I'm retiring at 55 – here's how I did it6:45
Personal Investor: I'm retiring at 55 – here's how I did it
Your Personal Investor Dale Jackson offers his best personal fiance tips for the last time on his last day at BNN Bloomberg before retiring.
-
Politics
-
16h ago46:11
Ryan Modesto's Top Picks: June 19, 2019
Top picks from Ryan Modesto, chief executive officer at 5I Research.
-
Jun 141:12
How realtors in Vancouver’s once-hot housing market are finding new ways to sell homes
Vancouver realtors continue to be challenged by the city’s sluggish housing market. According to the latest data from the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver (REBGV), home sales in the region remained below historical averages for the month of May while listings surged year-over-year.
-
Pursuits