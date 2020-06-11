(Bloomberg) -- Country group Lady Antebellum dropped the latter word of its name and is now Lady A.

“We are regretful and embarrassed to say that we did not take into account the associations that weigh down this word referring to the period of history before the Civil War, which includes slavery,” it said in statement posted on Twitter.

“We are deeply sorry for the hurt this has caused and for anyone who has felt unsafe, unseen or unvalued,” the country band said. “Causing pain was never our hearts’ intention, but it doesn’t change the fact that indeed, it did just that.”

The move comes as companies like Nascar have recently taken steps to distance themselves from symbols of slavery and racism.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.