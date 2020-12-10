(Bloomberg Opinion) -- Christine Lagarde became president of the European Central Bank last year under the auspices that she would reunite a bitterly divided governing council. This week’s monetary policy announcement shows the problems with taking a more consensual approach.

The ECB’s latest package — which includes an expansion and an extension of its asset purchases, as well as new rounds of cheap loans for banks — comes across as an uneasy compromise between different factions. The problem is, it falls short of matching the central bank’s dire economic outlook for the euro zone.

The central bank has slightly downgraded its medium-term forecasts for both growth and inflation compared to just three months ago. The ECB expects the euro zone to shrink somewhat less this year but to rebound more slowly in 2021 — it predicts that gross domestic product in 2021 will rise by 3.9% instead of the previously predicted 5%. It projects inflation will hit 1.1% instead of 1.3% in 2022, and 1.4% in 2023, which is significantly lower than the ECB’s target of below but close to 2%.

In her press conference, Lagarde was gloomy. She said that inflation was “disappointingly” low, as an array of factors — including weak demand and wage growth — weighed on its outlook. She also warned against excessive enthusiasm about vaccines. The ECB president believes that herd immunity will only be achieved at the end of next year, with the recovery to be truly entrenched after that, by the first quarter of 2022.

Such a pessimistic view would call for extremely bold measures. But in trying to make too many different parties happy, the ECB has shied away from doing all it could.

Let’s start with asset purchases. The central bank added 500 billion euros ($606 billion) to its pandemic-related asset purchases (PEPP) and prolonged them for another nine months until at least March 2022 — apparently a compromise between those who wanted six months and those who preferred 12 months. Lagarde said this envelope may not be used in full, so investors may now fear that purchases will be less generous than expected.

One positive surprise was an extension of the horizon of reinvestment of the bonds that have been purchased under PEPP until at least the end of 2023. But there was also a disappointment, in that there was no change to the main quantitative easing scheme.

The new rounds of loans for the banking system also seem to signal a truce. Lagarde said she was starting to see signs of an unwarranted tightening in financial conditions that is affecting the growth of loans to corporations. So it is welcome that the ECB added three new opportunities for banks to take up cheaper funding, and also extended the period of favorable interest rates by a year. However, the criteria to obtain these loans were made “more challenging” because of a slight tweak to the conditions that allow banks to obtain the ultra-cheap -1% rate.

Finally, the ECB referred to the appreciation of the euro, which has gone above $1.21 and will weigh on inflation as import prices fall. The central bank could cut its deposit rate again to -0.6%, but chose not to. Lagarde stressed that the ECB could always go lower if needed.

The overall impression is that Lagarde chose a middle way. The contrast with her predecessor Mario Draghi appears striking. Time and again, Draghi forced the hand of the ECB governing council, even at the cost of antagonizing some members, including Jens Weidmann, president of Germany’s Bundesbank.

The main defense for Lagarde is that these decisions may not matter all that much. The ECB is already doing what it has to do: ensure that the euro zone enjoys favorable financing conditions, so that governments, companies and individuals can borrow at very low rates.

The key to the recovery will depend on effective vaccination programs and speedy and well-targeted fiscal packages. In a sense, this week’s European Council, which is set to decide on the pandemic recovery fund, is more important than the ECB’s monetary policy decision. The Draghi era of over-powerful central bankers is well and truly over.

