(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said she’s open to the idea of using the institution’s lending facilities to encourage the transition to carbon neutrality.

“It was not in the cards one year ago,” she said on Wednesday at a conference co-hosted by the ECB. “I’m not giving up on that. Japan is looking at it, China is doing it. Why wouldn’t we have an open mind about it?”

She spoke after being urged in a letter by activists and observers to redeploy a stimulus tool as a measure to support the transition to carbon neutrality.

Policy makers should offer a “green discount rate” when lending money to banks to encourage them to fund clean-energy production and energy-efficiency renovations, campaign group Positive Money wrote in a letter signed by economists including Pictet’s Frederik Ducrozet, Credit Agricole’s Louis Harreau and ABN Amro’s Sandra Phlippen.

“I know it’s not squarely in the mandate and it is not necessarily in what we consider as the prime objective but you know, if we don’t try, then we have no chance of succeeding,” Lagarde said. “So count on me.”

The ECB program in focus is one that encouraged banks to extend credit during the coronavirus pandemic with an incentive that made funds available at 50 basis points below the deposit rate.

Of those so-called targeted longer-term refinancing operations, some 2.2 trillion euros ($2.4 trillion) are currently outstanding, and while some won’t mature until 2024, the most favorable terms expire this month.

“Cheaper capital costs for these investments would stimulate the supply of green domestic energy, while also directly supporting households navigate throughout the cost of living crisis by reducing energy consumption and bills,” they said.

While the activists and economists agree that the TLTRO program can be phased out, they argue the ECB should “properly evaluate” the benefits of prolonging the discount- rate policy.

Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel cautioned in March that the development of green lending facilities would be “difficult on a practical level” because many banks don’t currently differentiate effectively between categories of loans.

The letter is timely, just over a week before the Governing Council is likely to affirm its exit from crisis-era monetary stimulus that will halt large-scale asset purchases before rates then rise for the first time in a decade in July.

“It’s time to put the emergency tools back into the toolkit -- except for one,” said Carsten Brzeski, head of macro research at ING, who also signed the letter. “The ECB should continue using the concept of a dual rate as it could help significantly supporting sector-specific lending and in particular the green transition.”

Euro-area inflation, which reached a record 8.1% in May, is driven to a large extent by a surge in energy that’s unlikely to reverse quickly in response to higher rates. The impact on wages has been muted so far, though expectations of future price increases have crept up just as economic growth is weakening.

“The complexity of this new conjuncture requires a more sophisticated response than simply raising interest rates across the board,” the letter reads. The signatories then went on to urge the ECB to consider the wider climate agenda.

“High inflation triggered mainly by a supply-side shock should not exclusively be tackled by ‘only’ weakening the demand side,” they wrote. “Particularly not when the euro-zone economy is in desperate need of investments to manage the green transition but also to improve its digital and conventional infrastructure.”

