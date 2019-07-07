Lagarde Is ‘Uniquely Qualified’ for Top ECB Job, Coeure Says

(Bloomberg) -- International Monetary Fund head Christine Lagarde is “uniquely qualified” to lead the European Central Bank in the face of challenges from both inside and outside the euro area, according to ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure.

“She knows how the global economy works. She knows how Europe works. And she knows how to talk to financial markets,” Coeure told reporters on the sidelines of an annual economic conference in Aix-en-Provence, southern France.

Lagarde was nominated by the European Council to lead the ECB in Frankfurt.

