Incoming European Central Bank head Christine Lagarde says the global economy appears headed for “mediocre growth” -- but no recession. (And she takes a swipe at Aung San Suu Kyi)

Almost two weeks after the ECB announced new stimulus measures, economists are still debating whether the plan will work the way it’s meant to

Czech’s central bank -- one of Europe’s last to raise interest rates -- is about to show exactly how much the global economic slowdown has blunted its zeal for monetary tightening

Nigeria and Benin are embroiled in a trade dispute two months after signing an agreement to free up the movement of goods and services in Africa

Weighed down by trade tensions with the U.S., China’s economy is at the weakest it has been all year in the third quarter. Now, ahead of a fresh round of talks in Washington, Chinese companies are gearing up to buy more U.S. pork

The U.S. may employ a trade weapon designed to maximize pain against the EU in its retaliation on Airbus subsidies, according to people familiar with the plan Trump’s threat to roll out new tariffs could halt an expansion at an Airbus plant in Alabama and endanger investments at a Mercedes factory in the state

Italy’s 2020 budget is still in a state of flux, but one thing appears certain: there won’t be a repeat of last year’s bruising battle with the EU

The IMF no longer expects Turkey’s economy to shrink this year, but called into question the government’s focus on growth rather than reform

Bank of Japan Board Member Takako Masai put forward a new argument for sitting tight on policy amid heightened speculation the central bank will add to its stimulus measures in October.

Vietnam’s campaign to soothe U.S. trade ire has come to a coastal commune better known for growing dragon fruit along one-lane potholed roads

Thailand’s slowing economy got one piece of good news in August: The Chinese (tourists) are coming!

Mexico’s finance minister said it would be “understandable” if the country’s central bank decided to cut interest rates later this week

